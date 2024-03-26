CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Stake Trimmed by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP cut its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 58.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 58,753 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in CME Group were worth $8,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,709,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in CME Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in CME Group by 9.5% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 25,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CME. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.30.

CME Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CME traded down $1.64 on Tuesday, hitting $213.55. 403,842 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,770,741. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $175.73 and a 52 week high of $223.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.69. The company has a market cap of $76.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.49.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 57.83%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 51.86%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Articles

