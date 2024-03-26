CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Stake Cut by Legacy Bridge LLC

Legacy Bridge LLC reduced its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in CME Group in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in CME Group during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CME shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.30.

CME Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CME traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $215.19. 978,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,795,297. The firm has a market cap of $77.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.73 and a fifty-two week high of $223.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.69.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 57.83%. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.86%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Articles

