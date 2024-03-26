Cloudbreak Discovery (LON:CDL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.30

Cloudbreak Discovery Plc (LON:CDL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.30 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.33 ($0.00), with a volume of 865750 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.35 ($0.00).

Cloudbreak Discovery Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.13 million, a P/E ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 0.14.

Cloudbreak Discovery Company Profile



Cloudbreak Discovery Plc engages in the natural resource project generation and royalty business worldwide. The company primarily focuses on exploring for mineral properties and petroleum resources. Cloudbreak Discovery Plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

