Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $160.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.07% from the company’s previous close.

CLX has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a report on Monday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.06.

Clorox stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $150.85. The stock had a trading volume of 365,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,401. Clorox has a one year low of $114.68 and a one year high of $178.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37. The stock has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 239.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.92.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 319.41% and a net margin of 1.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Clorox will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

