Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 5,725 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 104,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,725 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $49,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,141,000 after buying an additional 42,292 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 247.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
IVV opened at $522.28 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $395.40 and a fifty-two week high of $526.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $502.66 and its 200 day moving average is $468.43.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
