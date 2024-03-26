Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 29,559 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 955,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,559 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 2.4% of Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $94,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 145.5% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 52,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,570,000 after purchasing an additional 13,829 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $97.64 on Tuesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.58 and a twelve month high of $100.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.34.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

