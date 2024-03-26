Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 151,911 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,779,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 151,911 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 2.8% of Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $114,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 154,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,039,000 after buying an additional 5,416 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,496,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,152,000 after purchasing an additional 200,697 shares during the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 53,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,516,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,688,000 after purchasing an additional 105,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestmont Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC now owns 306,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,033,000 after purchasing an additional 7,313 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO opened at $41.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.82 and a 200-day moving average of $40.16. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $43.10. The company has a market capitalization of $74.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

