Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Has $23.63 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 337,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,985 shares during the quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $23,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 129,531.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 594,276,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,234,146,000 after purchasing an additional 593,818,240 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 9,862,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,708,000 after acquiring an additional 652,525 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,824,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,801,000 after acquiring an additional 445,094 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7,547.8% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 436,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,623,000 after acquiring an additional 430,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5,862.1% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 351,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,026,000 after acquiring an additional 345,218 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHV opened at $74.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $60.99 and a 52 week high of $75.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.08 and a 200-day moving average of $68.31.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

