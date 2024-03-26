Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 418,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,651 shares during the quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $15,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 13,179 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 655.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $38.83 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.40 and a 200 day moving average of $35.79. The company has a market capitalization of $34.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $32.29 and a 1-year high of $39.13.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

