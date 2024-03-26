Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 176,325 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 54.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 501,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 176,325 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.99% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF worth $25,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 114,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,786,000 after purchasing an additional 15,194 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 176,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,975,000 after acquiring an additional 6,556 shares in the last quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $307,000. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 17,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF stock opened at $50.72 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.73 and a 200 day moving average of $50.63.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

