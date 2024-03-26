Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) were down 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.32 and last traded at $2.35. Approximately 706,749 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 1,587,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CLNE shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clean Energy Fuels presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.80.

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Stock Up 2.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a market cap of $551.40 million, a P/E ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.43.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 14.05% and a negative net margin of 23.40%. The company had revenue of $106.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.50 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,522,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,070,000 after buying an additional 184,661 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,696,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082,455 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,314,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,167,000 after acquiring an additional 702,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,001,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,304,000 after acquiring an additional 357,860 shares during the last quarter. 49.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as alternative fuels for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.