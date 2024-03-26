Citizens Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CZBT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Citizens Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CZBT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share on Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th.
Citizens Bancorp of Virginia Price Performance
CZBT stock remained flat at $26.87 during trading on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.97. Citizens Bancorp of Virginia has a 1 year low of $26.50 and a 1 year high of $31.38.
