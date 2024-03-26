Citizens Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CZBT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Citizens Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CZBT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share on Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th.

Citizens Bancorp of Virginia Price Performance

CZBT stock remained flat at $26.87 during trading on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.97. Citizens Bancorp of Virginia has a 1 year low of $26.50 and a 1 year high of $31.38.

About Citizens Bancorp of Virginia

Citizens Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts checking and savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as provides credit cards.

