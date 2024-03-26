Citigroup Increases Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Price Target to $17.00

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SRAD. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Sportradar Group in a report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Sportradar Group in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sportradar Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.78.

SRAD opened at $11.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Sportradar Group has a 1-year low of $8.08 and a 1-year high of $15.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in Sportradar Group by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,917,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,429,000 after buying an additional 292,994 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sportradar Group by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 24,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 9,702 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Sportradar Group by 4,538.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 15,657 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Sportradar Group during the third quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, 12 West Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Sportradar Group by 33.4% during the third quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 3,638,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,419,000 after purchasing an additional 909,933 shares in the last quarter.

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

