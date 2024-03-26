Choice Properties REIT Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (TSE:CHP)

Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.
Choice Properties REIT Price Performance
Choice Properties REIT has a 1 year low of C$11.59 and a 1 year high of C$14.26.
Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($0.87). The firm had revenue of C$329.11 million for the quarter.
Choice Properties REIT Company Profile
Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. The Trust is the owner, manager and developer of retail and other commercial properties across Canada. Its portfolio comprises over 530 properties with a total gross leasable area (GLA) of approximately 44 million square feet.
