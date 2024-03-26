Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Position Boosted by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 122,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,764 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $12,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,900,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $345,128,000 after buying an additional 438,569 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,414,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $163,181,000 after buying an additional 51,208 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 668,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,960,000 after buying an additional 9,363 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 539,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,779,000 after buying an additional 40,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 458,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,217,000 after buying an additional 11,909 shares during the last quarter. 74.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CPK has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Chesapeake Utilities from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chesapeake Utilities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Chesapeake Utilities Stock Up 0.2 %

CPK opened at $105.06 on Tuesday. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a twelve month low of $83.79 and a twelve month high of $132.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.11. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $185.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Chesapeake Utilities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.89%.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

