Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $34.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley cut their price target on Checkpoint Therapeutics from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.60.

NASDAQ CKPT opened at $2.00 on Friday. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $4.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 307.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 923,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 696,535 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,536,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $622,000. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $349,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 1,924.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 202,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 192,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy and targeted oncology company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's lead antibody product candidate is Cosibelimab, a fully-human monoclonal antibody of IgG1 subtype that directly binds to programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1) and blocks the PD-L1 interaction with the programmed death receptor-1 and B7.1 receptors; and CK-302, a human agonistic antibody that is designed to bind to and trigger signaling in GITR expressing cells.

