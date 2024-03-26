Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHEK opened at $1.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.76. Check-Cap has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $4.63. The firm has a market cap of $11.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.21.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Check-Cap during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check-Cap during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Check-Cap during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Check-Cap by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 141,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 47,868 shares during the period. Finally, Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check-Cap during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based screening technology that utilizes ultra-low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule for detection of suspected polyps; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient's back through biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis, and report generation.

