Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Chatham Lodging Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.4% per year over the last three years.

Chatham Lodging Trust Stock Down 1.2 %

CLDT opened at $10.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.39 and a 200 day moving average of $10.16. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $8.92 and a 12 month high of $11.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chatham Lodging Trust ( NYSE:CLDT ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.38). Chatham Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 0.33% and a net margin of 0.85%. The business had revenue of $72.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $70.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chatham Lodging Trust

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 94.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 146.1% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 156.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 5,391 shares during the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia.

