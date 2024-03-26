Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Director Buys C$49,000.00 in Stock

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Free Report) Director Gary Neil Whitelaw acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$12.25 per share, with a total value of C$49,000.00.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Price Performance

CSH.UN opened at C$12.11 on Tuesday. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a one year low of C$8.10 and a one year high of C$12.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 258.26, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.58 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.24.

Get Chartwell Retirement Residences alerts:

Chartwell Retirement Residences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s payout ratio is -234.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on CSH.UN. TD Securities increased their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Chartwell Retirement Residences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSH.UN

Chartwell Retirement Residences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.