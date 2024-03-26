Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Director Buys C$49,000.00 in Stock

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Free Report) Director Gary Neil Whitelaw acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$12.25 per share, with a total value of C$49,000.00.
CSH.UN opened at C$12.11 on Tuesday. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a one year low of C$8.10 and a one year high of C$12.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 258.26, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.58 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.24.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s payout ratio is -234.62%.
Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.
