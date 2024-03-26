Chartwell Retirement Residences Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:CSH.UN)

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of TSE:CSH.UN traded up C$0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$12.20. 178,971 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,150. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.58 and a beta of 1.12. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 52-week low of C$8.10 and a 52-week high of C$12.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 258.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$12.08 and its 200-day moving average is C$11.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on CSH.UN shares. CIBC raised their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chartwell Retirement Residences news, Director Gary Neil Whitelaw acquired 4,000 shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$12.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,000.00. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Company Profile

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

