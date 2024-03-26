Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Stock Price Down 0.4% Following Insider Selling

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.4% on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $71.00 and last traded at $71.07. 790,315 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 7,763,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.33.

Specifically, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $637,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 581,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,207,857.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $637,830.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 581,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,207,857.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $257,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,425,533.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 216,584 shares of company stock worth $14,200,769 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SCHW. StockNews.com upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. TD Cowen upgraded Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.12.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $126.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.00.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 26.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.37%.

Institutional Trading of Charles Schwab

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Main Street Group LTD bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.