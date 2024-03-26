Chain Achieves Market Capitalization of $82.34 Million (XCN)

Chain (XCN) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 25th. In the last seven days, Chain has traded 18.6% higher against the US dollar. One Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Chain has a market cap of $82.34 million and approximately $16.26 million worth of Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Get Chain alerts:

Chain Profile

Chain launched on October 31st, 2021. Chain’s total supply is 48,402,437,326 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,126,068,814 tokens. The official message board for Chain is blog.onyx.org. Chain’s official Twitter account is @onyxprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Chain is onyx.org.

Buying and Selling Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Onyxcoin (XCN) is the native cryptocurrency of the Onyx Protocol and ecosystem, used for voting on protocol updates and community initiatives. Onyxcoin, previously Chain, is a web3 blockchain platform that enables organizations to create robust financial services. It allows for scalable and easy-to-use smart contracts, facilitating cooperation and information sharing between networks. XCN is used for voting on protocol improvements and community programs in the Onyxcoin DAO. Onyxcoin was founded by Adam Ludwin.”

