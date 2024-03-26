Centuria Office REIT Announces Interim Dividend of $0.03 (ASX:COF)

Centuria Office REIT (ASX:COF – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 26th.

Centuria Office REIT Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.34.

Get Centuria Office REIT alerts:

About Centuria Office REIT

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

COF is Australia's largest ASX listed pure play office REIT and is included in the S&P/ASX300 Index. COF owns a portfolio of high quality office assets situated in core submarkets throughout Australia. COF is overseen by a hands-on, active manager and provides investors with income and the opportunity for capital growth from a pure play portfolio of high-quality Australian office assets.

Receive News & Ratings for Centuria Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centuria Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.