Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) Trading Down 3.9%

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $39.22 and last traded at $39.26. 77,858 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 193,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.87.

Several research firms have issued reports on LEU. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Centrus Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Centrus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Centrus Energy from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. The firm has a market cap of $616.54 million, a PE ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.23.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $2.80. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 26.36% and a negative return on equity of 491.41%. The company had revenue of $103.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.05 million. Equities analysts expect that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Centrus Energy news, SVP John M. A. Donelson sold 16,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total transaction of $646,777.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Centrus Energy during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 132.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Centrus Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 36.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

