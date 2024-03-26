Central Asia Metals plc Declares Dividend of GBX 9 (LON:CAML)

Central Asia Metals plc (LON:CAMLGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share by the mining company on Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:CAML traded up GBX 3.40 ($0.04) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 189.40 ($2.39). The stock had a trading volume of 145,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,819. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 5.05. The stock has a market cap of £344.52 million, a P/E ratio of 1,373.33 and a beta of 1.09. Central Asia Metals has a 1 year low of GBX 150.60 ($1.90) and a 1 year high of GBX 256.57 ($3.24). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 165.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 171.44.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.78) price objective on shares of Central Asia Metals in a report on Friday, March 8th.

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a base metals producer. The company produces copper, zinc, silver, and lead. It owns a 100% interest in the Kounrad solvent extraction- electrowinning operation located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and a 100% interest in the Sasa mine located in north Macedonia.

