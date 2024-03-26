Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA) Insider Karen M. Anderson Sells 51,160 Shares

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) insider Karen M. Anderson sold 51,160 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total transaction of $607,780.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,717. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:CNTA traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.76. 105,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,286. The company has a current ratio of 9.51, a quick ratio of 9.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.82 and its 200-day moving average is $7.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 1.37. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc has a twelve month low of $3.52 and a twelve month high of $12.45.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 371.2% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,037 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its pipeline products include SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of NT1 with potential expansion into other sleep disorders.

