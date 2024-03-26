Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Receives $9.07 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.07.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Centerra Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Centerra Gold

Institutional Trading of Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Centerra Gold during the third quarter worth about $52,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Centerra Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CGAU opened at $5.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 0.94. Centerra Gold has a 52-week low of $4.47 and a 52-week high of $7.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.44.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a positive return on equity of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $340.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Centerra Gold will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centerra Gold Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0518 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -54.05%.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.