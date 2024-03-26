Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Has $8.69 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,561 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 4.4% of Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Stewardship Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 84,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,154,000 after buying an additional 20,951 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 48,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,984,000. Lantz Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 64,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,817,000 after purchasing an additional 5,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 69,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $521.18. 5,879,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,871,036. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $502.66 and a 200-day moving average of $468.43. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $395.40 and a one year high of $526.66. The stock has a market cap of $403.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

