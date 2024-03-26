Cencora (NYSE:COR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $243.97

Shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $243.97 and last traded at $243.95, with a volume of 186868 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $242.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cencora in a research note on Monday, February 26th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Cencora in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $261.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on Cencora from $192.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cencora in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Cencora in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $242.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cencora has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.90.

Cencora Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.61. The company has a market capitalization of $48.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.42. Cencora had a return on equity of 323.23% and a net margin of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $72.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Insider Transactions at Cencora

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 4,212,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.41, for a total transaction of $991,639,906.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,277,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,186,000,635.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 4,212,395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.41, for a total transaction of $991,639,906.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,277,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,186,000,635.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.48, for a total value of $253,528.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,716,364.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,220,472 shares of company stock valued at $993,554,798 over the last three months. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cencora

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cencora by 61.8% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in Cencora during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Cencora during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Cencora during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cencora during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cencora Company Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

See Also

