CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Declares $0.04 Dividend

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0352 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, March 27th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th.

CEMIG Stock Performance

CIG stock remained flat at $2.46 during midday trading on Tuesday. 1,652,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,456,222. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. CEMIG has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $2.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CEMIG stock. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Free Report) by 66.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,533,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,410,006 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.16% of CEMIG worth $7,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

CEMIG Company Profile

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

