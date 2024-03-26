Celanese (NYSE:CE) PT Raised to $195.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Free Report) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Celanese from $168.00 to $165.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America lowered Celanese from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Celanese from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Celanese from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $144.28.

Celanese Stock Performance

Shares of CE opened at $167.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $151.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.09. Celanese has a 12 month low of $99.33 and a 12 month high of $169.51.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.05). Celanese had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Celanese’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Celanese will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Celanese news, COO Scott A. Richardson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.85, for a total value of $313,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,987,888.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Scott A. Richardson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.85, for a total transaction of $313,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,987,888.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Christopher Murray acquired 597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $156.43 per share, with a total value of $93,388.71. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,588. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CE. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Celanese by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Celanese by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC raised its holdings in Celanese by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

