Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5,200.0% during the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 810.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. 84.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on MS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $91.00 target price (down previously from $102.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.90.

Morgan Stanley Trading Down 0.9 %

MS opened at $91.12 on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $69.42 and a 1-year high of $95.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.77 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 9.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 65.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In related news, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total transaction of $584,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,158,297.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total value of $841,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 323,490 shares in the company, valued at $27,215,213.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total value of $584,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,158,297.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 208,155 shares of company stock valued at $18,149,314 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

