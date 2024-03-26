Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 673 iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 22,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 18.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
SHY opened at $81.72 on Tuesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.55 and a 1 year high of $82.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.48.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
