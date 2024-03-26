Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF makes up about 2.5% of Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $9,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 105.8% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 771.8% during the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SPHQ opened at $60.26 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.66 and a fifty-two week high of $60.77. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.80.

About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

