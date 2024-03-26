Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC Buys 5,049 Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 53.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,049 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 1,569.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 267,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,151,000 after buying an additional 251,424 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. increased its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 4,267,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,086,000 after purchasing an additional 454,400 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 466.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 96,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after buying an additional 79,808 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 9.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,144,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 22.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,709,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,143,000 after acquiring an additional 865,554 shares in the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACI. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $27.25 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.56.

Albertsons Companies Stock Performance

ACI stock opened at $21.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.88 and a 12-month high of $23.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.49.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 83.38% and a net margin of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $18.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Albertsons Companies’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.