Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC Acquires 62 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF makes up about 0.8% of Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $3,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Financial Group INC SD boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

VHT opened at $265.69 on Tuesday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $222.27 and a 52-week high of $271.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $263.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

