Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho began coverage on shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 36.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FUN. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Cedar Fair in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on Cedar Fair from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Cedar Fair from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Cedar Fair in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.30.

Shares of Cedar Fair stock opened at $41.09 on Tuesday. Cedar Fair has a 52 week low of $34.04 and a 52 week high of $45.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.41.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $371.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.13 million. Research analysts forecast that Cedar Fair will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Cedar Fair in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 201.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cedar Fair by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Cedar Fair by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

