CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Director Sells C$226,560.00 in Stock

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Free Report) Director Derek Cumming sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.80, for a total transaction of C$226,560.00.

Derek Cumming also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CCL Industries alerts:

On Wednesday, February 28th, Derek Cumming sold 700 shares of CCL Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.51, for a total transaction of C$48,653.50.

CCL Industries Stock Performance

CCL.B stock traded down C$0.04 on Tuesday, hitting C$70.00. The company had a trading volume of 30,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,846. CCL Industries Inc. has a 12-month low of C$52.82 and a 12-month high of C$74.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$63.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$59.47. The stock has a market cap of C$11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on CCL.B shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of CCL Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$65.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$76.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$72.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$72.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$78.80.

View Our Latest Report on CCL Industries

About CCL Industries

(Get Free Report)

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.