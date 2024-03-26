Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CAT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 130,632.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,343,859,000 after buying an additional 9,776,533 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,962,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,900,847,000 after buying an additional 111,384 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,830,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,864,823,000 after buying an additional 47,258 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 14.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,038,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,648,431,000 after buying an additional 781,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,440,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $892,724,000 after buying an additional 92,360 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $300.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $274.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $297.89.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total transaction of $6,899,070.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,886,667.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total transaction of $1,508,835.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,741,725.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total value of $6,899,070.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,092 shares in the company, valued at $19,886,667.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,769 shares of company stock worth $14,509,306 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT opened at $355.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $177.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $322.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.35. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $204.04 and a twelve month high of $365.52.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.47. Caterpillar had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 56.99%. The company had revenue of $17.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

