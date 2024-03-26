Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Acquired by Tran Capital Management L.P.

Tran Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 361,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,208 shares during the period. Catalent accounts for approximately 1.9% of Tran Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Tran Capital Management L.P. owned 0.20% of Catalent worth $16,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CTLT. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalent in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Catalent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Catalent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Catalent by 1,162.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE CTLT traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $56.42. 1,695,498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,884,984. The stock has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of -8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.20. Catalent, Inc. has a one year low of $31.45 and a one year high of $68.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.39 and a 200-day moving average of $47.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.22). Catalent had a negative net margin of 29.91% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CTLT shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Catalent from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Catalent in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $63.50 price objective on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.50 target price on shares of Catalent in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $63.50 price target (up from $58.00) on shares of Catalent in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.46.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

