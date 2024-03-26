Castor Maritime Stock to Reverse Split on Wednesday, March 27th (NASDAQ:CTRM)

Shares of Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM – Free Report) are set to reverse split on the morning of Wednesday, March 27th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, March 27th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, March 27th.

Castor Maritime Trading Down 10.6 %

Castor Maritime stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.36. 1,952,137 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 730,947. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 8.44 and a current ratio of 8.47. Castor Maritime has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.45 and its 200-day moving average is $0.42.

Get Castor Maritime alerts:

Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.36 million for the quarter. Castor Maritime had a net margin of 39.63% and a return on equity of 6.39%.

Institutional Trading of Castor Maritime

Castor Maritime Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTRM. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Castor Maritime by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 299,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 101,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Castor Maritime during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Castor Maritime during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $334,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Castor Maritime by 407.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 68,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Castor Maritime by 201.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 490,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 328,142 shares in the last quarter. 1.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Castor Maritime Inc provides shipping services worldwide. The company operates through Dry Bulk Vessels and Containerships segments. It offers seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo; and commodities, such as iron ore, coal, soybeans, etc. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned and operated a fleet of 17 vessels primarily consisting of one Capesize, five Kamsarmax, two Handysize tanker vessels, and nine Panamax dry bulk vessels, as well as two 2,700 TEU containership vessels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Castor Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castor Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.