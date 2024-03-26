Castor Maritime Stock to Reverse Split on Wednesday, March 27th (NASDAQ:CTRM)

Shares of Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM – Free Report) are set to reverse split on the morning of Wednesday, March 27th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, March 27th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, March 27th.
Castor Maritime Trading Down 10.6 %
Castor Maritime stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.36. 1,952,137 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 730,947. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 8.44 and a current ratio of 8.47. Castor Maritime has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.45 and its 200-day moving average is $0.42.
Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.36 million for the quarter. Castor Maritime had a net margin of 39.63% and a return on equity of 6.39%.
Castor Maritime Inc provides shipping services worldwide. The company operates through Dry Bulk Vessels and Containerships segments. It offers seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo; and commodities, such as iron ore, coal, soybeans, etc. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned and operated a fleet of 17 vessels primarily consisting of one Capesize, five Kamsarmax, two Handysize tanker vessels, and nine Panamax dry bulk vessels, as well as two 2,700 TEU containership vessels.
