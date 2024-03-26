Castor Maritime Stock to Reverse Split on Wednesday, March 27th (NASDAQ:CTRM)

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM – Free Report) shares are going to reverse split on Wednesday, March 27th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, March 27th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, March 27th.

Castor Maritime Stock Down 10.6 %

NASDAQ CTRM traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,952,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,947. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.45 and its 200 day moving average is $0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $34.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.86. Castor Maritime has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 8.47 and a quick ratio of 8.44.

Get Castor Maritime alerts:

Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $26.36 million for the quarter. Castor Maritime had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 39.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Castor Maritime

Castor Maritime Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Castor Maritime by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 257,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Castor Maritime by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 340,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 17,949 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Castor Maritime in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Castor Maritime by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 32,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Castor Maritime by 150.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 90,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 54,703 shares in the last quarter. 1.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Castor Maritime Inc provides shipping services worldwide. The company operates through Dry Bulk Vessels and Containerships segments. It offers seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo; and commodities, such as iron ore, coal, soybeans, etc. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned and operated a fleet of 17 vessels primarily consisting of one Capesize, five Kamsarmax, two Handysize tanker vessels, and nine Panamax dry bulk vessels, as well as two 2,700 TEU containership vessels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Castor Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castor Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.