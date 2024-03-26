Castor Maritime Stock to Reverse Split on Wednesday, March 27th (NASDAQ:CTRM)

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM – Free Report) shares are going to reverse split on Wednesday, March 27th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, March 27th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, March 27th.
Castor Maritime Stock Down 10.6 %
NASDAQ CTRM traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,952,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,947. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.45 and its 200 day moving average is $0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $34.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.86. Castor Maritime has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 8.47 and a quick ratio of 8.44.
Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $26.36 million for the quarter. Castor Maritime had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 39.63%.
Castor Maritime Inc provides shipping services worldwide. The company operates through Dry Bulk Vessels and Containerships segments. It offers seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo; and commodities, such as iron ore, coal, soybeans, etc. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned and operated a fleet of 17 vessels primarily consisting of one Capesize, five Kamsarmax, two Handysize tanker vessels, and nine Panamax dry bulk vessels, as well as two 2,700 TEU containership vessels.
