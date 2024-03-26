Casper (CSPR) One Day Trading Volume Tops $13.12 Million

Casper (CSPR) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. Over the last seven days, Casper has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Casper coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0410 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges. Casper has a total market cap of $487.29 million and $13.12 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Casper

Casper was first traded on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 12,478,976,524 coins and its circulating supply is 11,888,563,543 coins. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog. Casper’s official website is casper.network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 12,476,895,060 with 11,886,580,559 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.04013379 USD and is up 3.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 67 active market(s) with $6,858,800.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

