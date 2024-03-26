Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Evercore ISI from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CVNA. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Carvana from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Carvana from an underperform rating to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Carvana from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Carvana from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Carvana from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carvana currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.40.

CVNA traded up $4.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $93.33. 2,731,307 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,865,784. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.78. Carvana has a fifty-two week low of $6.70 and a fifty-two week high of $93.59. The company has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.26 and a beta of 3.32.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.97) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Carvana will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Carvana news, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 4,515 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total transaction of $223,808.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 69,108 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,683.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 4,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total transaction of $223,808.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 69,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,683.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $1,035,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 150,126 shares in the company, valued at $10,358,694. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,515 shares of company stock worth $4,620,659. 17.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the second quarter worth about $11,071,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,879,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Carvana by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 778,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,684,000 after buying an additional 280,851 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the third quarter worth approximately $22,906,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Carvana by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

