CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Sets New 12-Month High at $24.42

CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.42 and last traded at $24.42, with a volume of 31369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on CTRE shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on CareTrust REIT from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on CareTrust REIT from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on CareTrust REIT in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CareTrust REIT currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.57.

CareTrust REIT Stock Up 1.2 %

CareTrust REIT Increases Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 8.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.56 and its 200-day moving average is $22.08. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 49.34 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is currently 228.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CareTrust REIT

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTRE. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the third quarter worth about $943,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,211,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,834,000 after buying an additional 542,832 shares during the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT in the third quarter valued at about $544,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 167,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,425,000 after buying an additional 34,768 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 466.7% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 425,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,712,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

Featured Articles

