CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.
CareTrust REIT has increased its dividend by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. CareTrust REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 100.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect CareTrust REIT to earn $1.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.5%.
NASDAQ CTRE traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.47. 249,853 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,487,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 8.67 and a current ratio of 8.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.08. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.34 and a beta of 1.04. CareTrust REIT has a 1-year low of $18.18 and a 1-year high of $24.57.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on CareTrust REIT from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on CareTrust REIT in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on CareTrust REIT from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.57.
CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.
