CareCloud (NASDAQ:CCLD) Upgraded to “Buy” at Maxim Group

Maxim Group upgraded shares of CareCloud (NASDAQ:CCLD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Maxim Group currently has $3.00 price objective on the stock.

CareCloud Stock Up 5.2 %

CCLD stock opened at $1.21 on Friday. CareCloud has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $3.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CareCloud

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCLD. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of CareCloud during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Chapin Davis Inc. acquired a new position in CareCloud in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CareCloud during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of CareCloud in the second quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in CareCloud in the second quarter valued at about $145,000. 10.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CareCloud

CareCloud, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides a suite of cloud-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers and hospitals primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare IT and Medical Practice Management. The company's portfolio of proprietary software and business services includes technology-enabled business solutions; cloud-based software; digital health services; healthcare IT professional services and staffing; and medical practice management services.

