Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Earns Market Outperform Rating from JMP Securities

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at JMP Securities in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $26.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 7.53% from the stock’s previous close.

CSWC has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Capital Southwest from $24.00 to $26.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Capital Southwest from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.88.

Get Capital Southwest alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Price Performance

NASDAQ:CSWC opened at $24.18 on Tuesday. Capital Southwest has a one year low of $17.22 and a one year high of $26.17. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 52.16% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $48.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Capital Southwest will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Capital Southwest by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,583 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Capital Southwest by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Capital Southwest by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,826 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,828 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.42% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Southwest

(Get Free Report)

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.