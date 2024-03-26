Canyon Services Group (TSE:FRC) Trading Down 6.1%

Canyon Services Group Inc. (TSE:FRC – Get Free Report) shares were down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$6.62 and last traded at C$6.66. Approximately 615,418 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 460,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.09.
Canyon Services Group Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.66.
About Canyon Services Group
Canyon Services Group Inc provides stimulation and fluid management services to oil and gas exploration and production companies operating in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The Company’s segments include Pressure Pumping Services and Fluid Management Services. Pressure pumping services include hydraulic fracturing, nitrogen fracturing, coiled tubing, chemical stimulation and cementing.
