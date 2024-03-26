Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Shares Gap Down to $6.20

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.20, but opened at $5.88. Canopy Growth shares last traded at $6.86, with a volume of 6,570,493 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CGC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Canopy Growth to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Canopy Growth from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th.
Canopy Growth Trading Up 24.8 %
Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($1.34). Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 73.48% and a negative net margin of 326.75%. The business had revenue of $57.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.25 million. On average, research analysts expect that Canopy Growth Co. will post -5.57 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Canopy Growth
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the third quarter worth $18,140,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 26.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,233,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133,358 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 65.7% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,827,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914,181 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 148.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,874,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 49.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,867,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 613,768 shares in the last quarter. 3.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Canopy Growth Company Profile
Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.
