Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Shares Gap Down to $6.20

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.20, but opened at $5.88. Canopy Growth shares last traded at $6.86, with a volume of 6,570,493 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CGC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Canopy Growth to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Canopy Growth from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Trading Up 24.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $705.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($1.34). Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 73.48% and a negative net margin of 326.75%. The business had revenue of $57.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.25 million. On average, research analysts expect that Canopy Growth Co. will post -5.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Canopy Growth

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the third quarter worth $18,140,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 26.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,233,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133,358 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 65.7% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,827,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914,181 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 148.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,874,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 49.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,867,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 613,768 shares in the last quarter. 3.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.